5,000 Argentine pesos to Israeli new sheqels

Convert ARS to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
19.24 ils

$1.000 ARS = ₪0.003848 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:22
ARS to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 ARS to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0042
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00390.0040
Change-5.66%-6.54%
1 ARS to ILS stats

The performance of ARS to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0039. The change for ARS to ILS was -5.66.

The performance of ARS to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for ARS to ILS was -6.54.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8711.30717.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.080.88312.080.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7411.44319.7410.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ARS0.00385 ILS
5 ARS0.01924 ILS
10 ARS0.03848 ILS
20 ARS0.07696 ILS
50 ARS0.19239 ILS
100 ARS0.38478 ILS
250 ARS0.96194 ILS
500 ARS1.92388 ILS
1000 ARS3.84776 ILS
2000 ARS7.69552 ILS
5000 ARS19.23880 ILS
10000 ARS38.47760 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Argentine Peso
1 ILS259.89100 ARS
5 ILS1,299.45500 ARS
10 ILS2,598.91000 ARS
20 ILS5,197.82000 ARS
50 ILS12,994.55000 ARS
100 ILS25,989.10000 ARS
250 ILS64,972.75000 ARS
500 ILS129,945.50000 ARS
1000 ILS259,891.00000 ARS
2000 ILS519,782.00000 ARS
5000 ILS1,299,455.00000 ARS
10000 ILS2,598,910.00000 ARS