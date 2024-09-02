Argentine peso to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a 0.757% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -1.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.297% increase in value.