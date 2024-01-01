Argentine pesos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert ARS to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
4.30 ils

1.000 ARS = 0.004304 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2311.4761.6640.96718.272
1 GBP1.1711.271105.5961.7281.9471.13121.383
1 USD0.9210.787183.0971.3591.5320.8916.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ARS0.00430 ILS
5 ARS0.02152 ILS
10 ARS0.04304 ILS
20 ARS0.08609 ILS
50 ARS0.21522 ILS
100 ARS0.43045 ILS
250 ARS1.07612 ILS
500 ARS2.15224 ILS
1000 ARS4.30447 ILS
2000 ARS8.60894 ILS
5000 ARS21.52235 ILS
10000 ARS43.04470 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Argentine Peso
1 ILS232.31700 ARS
5 ILS1,161.58500 ARS
10 ILS2,323.17000 ARS
20 ILS4,646.34000 ARS
50 ILS11,615.85000 ARS
100 ILS23,231.70000 ARS
250 ILS58,079.25000 ARS
500 ILS116,158.50000 ARS
1000 ILS232,317.00000 ARS
2000 ILS464,634.00000 ARS
5000 ILS1,161,585.00000 ARS
10000 ILS2,323,170.00000 ARS