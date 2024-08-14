جنيه جيرسي إلى Cfa franc bceao Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the جنيه جيرسي إلى Cfa franc bceao history summary. This is the جنيه جيرسي (JEP) إلى Cfa franc bceao (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of JEP and XOF historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.

1,000 jep
770,041 xof

£1.000 JEP = CFA770.0 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at ١٧ أغسطس ٢٠٢٤

JEP إلى XOF مخطط التحويل

منذ دقيقة واحدة، 0
سعر الصرف الفعلي

جنيه جيرسي إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for جنيه جيرسي إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٧٧٠٫٠٤١ today, reflecting a 0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of جنيه جيرسي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.441% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of جنيه جيرسي إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٧٧٠٫٤١١ on 16-08-2024 and a low of ٧٦٣٫٨٠٨ on 14-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-08-2024, with a -0.237% decrease in value.

Top currencies on ١٧ أغسطس ٢٠٢٤

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.10392.4891.5081.6530.95520.553
1 GBP1.17411.295108.5751.7711.9411.12124.128
1 USD0.9070.772183.8711.3681.4990.86618.638
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.222

كيفية تحويل جنيه جيرزي إلى فرنك غرب إفريقي

  • 1

    أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك

    اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.

  • 2

    اختر عملاتك

    انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار JEP في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و XOF في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.

  • 3

    هذا هو

    سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل JEP الحالي إلى XOF وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.

