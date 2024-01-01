Djiboutian franc إلى فانواتو فاتوس exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى فانواتو فاتوس is currently ٠٫٦٨٠ today, reflecting a -0.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.981% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى فانواتو فاتوس has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٦٨٦ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٦٧٩ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a -0.442% decrease in value.