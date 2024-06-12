Djiboutian franc to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.679 today, reflecting a 0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.454% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.681 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0.674 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.496% increase in value.