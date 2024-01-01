Djiboutian franc إلى البر الإثيوبي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى البر الإثيوبي is currently ٠٫٥٩٠ today, reflecting a 1.400% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 23.093% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى البر الإثيوبي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٥٩٧ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٤٧٩ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 16.220% increase in value.