Djiboutian franc to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Ethiopian birrs is currently 0,323 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.278% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 0,323 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,322 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.297% increase in value.