Ethiopian birr to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Djiboutian francs is currently 3,097 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.277% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 3,107 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 3,093 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.296% decrease in value.