Cape Verdean escudo إلى اليورو exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى اليورو is currently ٠٫٠٠٩ today, reflecting a -0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.063% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى اليورو has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٩ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٩ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.209% increase in value.