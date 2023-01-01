CFA francs BCEAO to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert XOF to SVC at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
14.62 svc

1.00000 XOF = 0.01462 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985311.371550.91651.5292910.12171.34005817.474
1 GBP1.252311.717591.147841.9151212.67541.678141023.72
1 CAD0.7291020.5822110.6682271.115017.379750.977033596.022
1 EUR1.09110.87121.496511.668611.04381.46213891.946

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Salvadoran Colón
1 XOF0.01462 SVC
5 XOF0.07311 SVC
10 XOF0.14621 SVC
20 XOF0.29243 SVC
50 XOF0.73106 SVC
100 XOF1.46213 SVC
250 XOF3.65532 SVC
500 XOF7.31065 SVC
1000 XOF14.62130 SVC
2000 XOF29.24260 SVC
5000 XOF73.10650 SVC
10000 XOF146.21300 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SVC68.39340 XOF
5 SVC341.96700 XOF
10 SVC683.93400 XOF
20 SVC1367.86800 XOF
50 SVC3419.67000 XOF
100 SVC6839.34000 XOF
250 SVC17098.35000 XOF
500 SVC34196.70000 XOF
1000 SVC68393.40000 XOF
2000 SVC136786.80000 XOF
5000 SVC341967.00000 XOF
10000 SVC683934.00000 XOF