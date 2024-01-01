Convert XOF to SVC at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Salvadoran colóns today

1,000 xof
14.25 svc

CFA1.000 XOF = ₡0.01425 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Salvadoran Colón
1 XOF0.01425 SVC
5 XOF0.07124 SVC
10 XOF0.14248 SVC
20 XOF0.28496 SVC
50 XOF0.71240 SVC
100 XOF1.42479 SVC
250 XOF3.56198 SVC
500 XOF7.12395 SVC
1000 XOF14.24790 SVC
2000 XOF28.49580 SVC
5000 XOF71.23950 SVC
10000 XOF142.47900 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SVC70.18590 XOF
5 SVC350.92950 XOF
10 SVC701.85900 XOF
20 SVC1,403.71800 XOF
50 SVC3,509.29500 XOF
100 SVC7,018.59000 XOF
250 SVC17,546.47500 XOF
500 SVC35,092.95000 XOF
1000 SVC70,185.90000 XOF
2000 SVC140,371.80000 XOF
5000 SVC350,929.50000 XOF
10000 SVC701,859.00000 XOF