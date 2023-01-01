10 thousand Salvadoran colóns to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SVC to XOF at the real exchange rate

10,000 svc
686,709 xof

1.00000 SVC = 68.67090 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.094191.18781.661880.868051.4653820.55031.79729
1 USD0.914183.3451.518950.7933671.3393518.78281.64271
1 INR0.01096640.011998310.01822480.009519080.016070.2253620.0197098
1 AUD0.6017270.6583554.870210.5223130.88176112.36571.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colóns

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SVC68.67090 XOF
5 SVC343.35450 XOF
10 SVC686.70900 XOF
20 SVC1373.41800 XOF
50 SVC3433.54500 XOF
100 SVC6867.09000 XOF
250 SVC17167.72500 XOF
500 SVC34335.45000 XOF
1000 SVC68670.90000 XOF
2000 SVC137341.80000 XOF
5000 SVC343354.50000 XOF
10000 SVC686709.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Salvadoran Colón
1 XOF0.01456 SVC
5 XOF0.07281 SVC
10 XOF0.14562 SVC
20 XOF0.29124 SVC
50 XOF0.72811 SVC
100 XOF1.45622 SVC
250 XOF3.64055 SVC
500 XOF7.28110 SVC
1000 XOF14.56220 SVC
2000 XOF29.12440 SVC
5000 XOF72.81100 SVC
10000 XOF145.62200 SVC