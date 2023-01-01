CFA francs BCEAO to Seychellois rupees today

Convert XOF to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
22.75 scr

1.00000 XOF = 0.02275 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.0909590.89521.496241.668250.9646518.7698
1 GBP1.1479711.25235104.3431.71761.915051.1073921.5467
1 USD0.916650.798499183.31751.37151.529170.884217.205
1 INR0.01100170.009583810.012002310.01646110.01835350.01061240.206499

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Seychellois Rupee
1 XOF0.02275 SCR
5 XOF0.11374 SCR
10 XOF0.22748 SCR
20 XOF0.45495 SCR
50 XOF1.13738 SCR
100 XOF2.27476 SCR
250 XOF5.68690 SCR
500 XOF11.37380 SCR
1000 XOF22.74760 SCR
2000 XOF45.49520 SCR
5000 XOF113.73800 SCR
10000 XOF227.47600 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SCR43.96080 XOF
5 SCR219.80400 XOF
10 SCR439.60800 XOF
20 SCR879.21600 XOF
50 SCR2198.04000 XOF
100 SCR4396.08000 XOF
250 SCR10990.20000 XOF
500 SCR21980.40000 XOF
1000 SCR43960.80000 XOF
2000 SCR87921.60000 XOF
5000 SCR219804.00000 XOF
10000 SCR439608.00000 XOF