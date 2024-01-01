CFA francs BCEAO to Seychellois rupees today

Convert XOF to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
22.84 scr

CFA1.000 XOF = ₨0.02284 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.951.3591,530.29
1 GBP1.26211.731.1811.89912.5551.7151,931
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2580.9911,116.31
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,634.35

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Seychellois Rupee
1 XOF0.02284 SCR
5 XOF0.11420 SCR
10 XOF0.22841 SCR
20 XOF0.45681 SCR
50 XOF1.14203 SCR
100 XOF2.28405 SCR
250 XOF5.71013 SCR
500 XOF11.42025 SCR
1000 XOF22.84050 SCR
2000 XOF45.68100 SCR
5000 XOF114.20250 SCR
10000 XOF228.40500 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SCR43.78190 XOF
5 SCR218.90950 XOF
10 SCR437.81900 XOF
20 SCR875.63800 XOF
50 SCR2,189.09500 XOF
100 SCR4,378.19000 XOF
250 SCR10,945.47500 XOF
500 SCR21,890.95000 XOF
1000 SCR43,781.90000 XOF
2000 SCR87,563.80000 XOF
5000 SCR218,909.50000 XOF
10000 SCR437,819.00000 XOF