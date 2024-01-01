5 Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SCR to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 scr
214 xof

₨1.000 SCR = CFA42.71 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2211.4631.6060.95819.572
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4421.7291.8981.13323.131
1 USD0.9370.793183.5711.3711.5040.89818.333
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SCR42.70730 XOF
5 SCR213.53650 XOF
10 SCR427.07300 XOF
20 SCR854.14600 XOF
50 SCR2,135.36500 XOF
100 SCR4,270.73000 XOF
250 SCR10,676.82500 XOF
500 SCR21,353.65000 XOF
1000 SCR42,707.30000 XOF
2000 SCR85,414.60000 XOF
5000 SCR213,536.50000 XOF
10000 SCR427,073.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Seychellois Rupee
1 XOF0.02342 SCR
5 XOF0.11708 SCR
10 XOF0.23415 SCR
20 XOF0.46830 SCR
50 XOF1.17076 SCR
100 XOF2.34152 SCR
250 XOF5.85380 SCR
500 XOF11.70760 SCR
1000 XOF23.41520 SCR
2000 XOF46.83040 SCR
5000 XOF117.07600 SCR
10000 XOF234.15200 SCR