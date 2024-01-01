250 CFA francs BCEAO to Seychellois rupees

Convert XOF to SCR at the real exchange rate

250 xof
5.60 scr

1.00000 XOF = 0.02239 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Seychellois Rupee
1 XOF0.02239 SCR
5 XOF0.11193 SCR
10 XOF0.22386 SCR
20 XOF0.44772 SCR
50 XOF1.11929 SCR
100 XOF2.23859 SCR
250 XOF5.59647 SCR
500 XOF11.19295 SCR
1000 XOF22.38590 SCR
2000 XOF44.77180 SCR
5000 XOF111.92950 SCR
10000 XOF223.85900 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SCR44.67110 XOF
5 SCR223.35550 XOF
10 SCR446.71100 XOF
20 SCR893.42200 XOF
50 SCR2233.55500 XOF
100 SCR4467.11000 XOF
250 SCR11167.77500 XOF
500 SCR22335.55000 XOF
1000 SCR44671.10000 XOF
2000 SCR89342.20000 XOF
5000 SCR223355.50000 XOF
10000 SCR446711.00000 XOF