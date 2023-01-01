2000 Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SCR to XOF at the real exchange rate

2000 scr
82598 xof

1.00000 SCR = 41.29920 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SCR41.29920 XOF
5 SCR206.49600 XOF
10 SCR412.99200 XOF
20 SCR825.98400 XOF
50 SCR2064.96000 XOF
100 SCR4129.92000 XOF
250 SCR10324.80000 XOF
500 SCR20649.60000 XOF
1000 SCR41299.20000 XOF
2000 SCR82598.40000 XOF
5000 SCR206496.00000 XOF
10000 SCR412992.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Seychellois Rupee
1 XOF0.02421 SCR
5 XOF0.12107 SCR
10 XOF0.24214 SCR
20 XOF0.48427 SCR
50 XOF1.21068 SCR
100 XOF2.42136 SCR
250 XOF6.05340 SCR
500 XOF12.10680 SCR
1000 XOF24.21360 SCR
2000 XOF48.42720 SCR
5000 XOF121.06800 SCR
10000 XOF242.13600 SCR