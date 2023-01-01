CFA francs BCEAO to Pakistani rupees today

Convert XOF to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
475.99 pkr

1.00000 XOF = 0.47599 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Pakistani Rupee
1 XOF0.47599 PKR
5 XOF2.37996 PKR
10 XOF4.75992 PKR
20 XOF9.51984 PKR
50 XOF23.79960 PKR
100 XOF47.59920 PKR
250 XOF118.99800 PKR
500 XOF237.99600 PKR
1000 XOF475.99200 PKR
2000 XOF951.98400 PKR
5000 XOF2379.96000 PKR
10000 XOF4759.92000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PKR2.10088 XOF
5 PKR10.50440 XOF
10 PKR21.00880 XOF
20 PKR42.01760 XOF
50 PKR105.04400 XOF
100 PKR210.08800 XOF
250 PKR525.22000 XOF
500 PKR1050.44000 XOF
1000 PKR2100.88000 XOF
2000 PKR4201.76000 XOF
5000 PKR10504.40000 XOF
10000 PKR21008.80000 XOF