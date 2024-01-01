CFA francs BCEAO to Pakistani rupees today

Convert XOF to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
454.59 pkr

CFA1.000 XOF = ₨0.4546 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,523.76
1 GBP1.26211.731.1811.89912.5541.7151,922.76
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,111.54
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,627.45

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Pakistani Rupee
1 XOF0.45459 PKR
5 XOF2.27296 PKR
10 XOF4.54591 PKR
20 XOF9.09182 PKR
50 XOF22.72955 PKR
100 XOF45.45910 PKR
250 XOF113.64775 PKR
500 XOF227.29550 PKR
1000 XOF454.59100 PKR
2000 XOF909.18200 PKR
5000 XOF2,272.95500 PKR
10000 XOF4,545.91000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PKR2.19978 XOF
5 PKR10.99890 XOF
10 PKR21.99780 XOF
20 PKR43.99560 XOF
50 PKR109.98900 XOF
100 PKR219.97800 XOF
250 PKR549.94500 XOF
500 PKR1,099.89000 XOF
1000 PKR2,199.78000 XOF
2000 PKR4,399.56000 XOF
5000 PKR10,998.90000 XOF
10000 PKR21,997.80000 XOF