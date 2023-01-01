CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritian rupees today

Convert XOF to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
73.74 mur

1.00000 XOF = 0.07374 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritian Rupee
1 XOF0.07374 MUR
5 XOF0.36868 MUR
10 XOF0.73737 MUR
20 XOF1.47474 MUR
50 XOF3.68685 MUR
100 XOF7.37370 MUR
250 XOF18.43425 MUR
500 XOF36.86850 MUR
1000 XOF73.73700 MUR
2000 XOF147.47400 MUR
5000 XOF368.68500 MUR
10000 XOF737.37000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MUR13.56170 XOF
5 MUR67.80850 XOF
10 MUR135.61700 XOF
20 MUR271.23400 XOF
50 MUR678.08500 XOF
100 MUR1356.17000 XOF
250 MUR3390.42500 XOF
500 MUR6780.85000 XOF
1000 MUR13561.70000 XOF
2000 MUR27123.40000 XOF
5000 MUR67808.50000 XOF
10000 MUR135617.00000 XOF