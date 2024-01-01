CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritian rupees today

Convert XOF to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
76.98 mur

CFA1.000 XOF = ₨0.07698 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,531.34
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,932.78
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,117.32
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6251.4511,635.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritian Rupee
1 XOF0.07698 MUR
5 XOF0.38490 MUR
10 XOF0.76980 MUR
20 XOF1.53959 MUR
50 XOF3.84898 MUR
100 XOF7.69796 MUR
250 XOF19.24490 MUR
500 XOF38.48980 MUR
1000 XOF76.97960 MUR
2000 XOF153.95920 MUR
5000 XOF384.89800 MUR
10000 XOF769.79600 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MUR12.99050 XOF
5 MUR64.95250 XOF
10 MUR129.90500 XOF
20 MUR259.81000 XOF
50 MUR649.52500 XOF
100 MUR1,299.05000 XOF
250 MUR3,247.62500 XOF
500 MUR6,495.25000 XOF
1000 MUR12,990.50000 XOF
2000 MUR25,981.00000 XOF
5000 MUR64,952.50000 XOF
10000 MUR129,905.00000 XOF