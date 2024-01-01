5 CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritian rupees

Convert XOF to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 xof
0.38 mur

CFA1.000 XOF = ₨0.07698 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritian Rupee
1 XOF0.07698 MUR
5 XOF0.38492 MUR
10 XOF0.76983 MUR
20 XOF1.53966 MUR
50 XOF3.84916 MUR
100 XOF7.69832 MUR
250 XOF19.24580 MUR
500 XOF38.49160 MUR
1000 XOF76.98320 MUR
2000 XOF153.96640 MUR
5000 XOF384.91600 MUR
10000 XOF769.83200 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MUR12.98980 XOF
5 MUR64.94900 XOF
10 MUR129.89800 XOF
20 MUR259.79600 XOF
50 MUR649.49000 XOF
100 MUR1,298.98000 XOF
250 MUR3,247.45000 XOF
500 MUR6,494.90000 XOF
1000 MUR12,989.80000 XOF
2000 MUR25,979.60000 XOF
5000 MUR64,949.00000 XOF
10000 MUR129,898.00000 XOF