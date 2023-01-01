250 Mauritian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MUR to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 mur
3407 xof

1.00000 MUR = 13.62620 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MUR13.62620 XOF
5 MUR68.13100 XOF
10 MUR136.26200 XOF
20 MUR272.52400 XOF
50 MUR681.31000 XOF
100 MUR1362.62000 XOF
250 MUR3406.55000 XOF
500 MUR6813.10000 XOF
1000 MUR13626.20000 XOF
2000 MUR27252.40000 XOF
5000 MUR68131.00000 XOF
10000 MUR136262.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritian Rupee
1 XOF0.07339 MUR
5 XOF0.36694 MUR
10 XOF0.73388 MUR
20 XOF1.46776 MUR
50 XOF3.66939 MUR
100 XOF7.33878 MUR
250 XOF18.34695 MUR
500 XOF36.69390 MUR
1000 XOF73.38780 MUR
2000 XOF146.77560 MUR
5000 XOF366.93900 MUR
10000 XOF733.87800 MUR