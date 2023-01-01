CFA francs BCEAO to Moldovan leus today

Convert XOF to MDL at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
29.56 mdl

1.00000 XOF = 0.02956 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moldovan Leu
1 XOF0.02956 MDL
5 XOF0.14781 MDL
10 XOF0.29562 MDL
20 XOF0.59123 MDL
50 XOF1.47808 MDL
100 XOF2.95616 MDL
250 XOF7.39040 MDL
500 XOF14.78080 MDL
1000 XOF29.56160 MDL
2000 XOF59.12320 MDL
5000 XOF147.80800 MDL
10000 XOF295.61600 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MDL33.82770 XOF
5 MDL169.13850 XOF
10 MDL338.27700 XOF
20 MDL676.55400 XOF
50 MDL1691.38500 XOF
100 MDL3382.77000 XOF
250 MDL8456.92500 XOF
500 MDL16913.85000 XOF
1000 MDL33827.70000 XOF
2000 MDL67655.40000 XOF
5000 MDL169138.50000 XOF
10000 MDL338277.00000 XOF