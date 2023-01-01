250 Moldovan leus to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MDL to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 mdl
8439 xof

1.00000 MDL = 33.75630 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
How to convert Moldovan leus to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MDL33.75630 XOF
5 MDL168.78150 XOF
10 MDL337.56300 XOF
20 MDL675.12600 XOF
50 MDL1687.81500 XOF
100 MDL3375.63000 XOF
250 MDL8439.07500 XOF
500 MDL16878.15000 XOF
1000 MDL33756.30000 XOF
2000 MDL67512.60000 XOF
5000 MDL168781.50000 XOF
10000 MDL337563.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moldovan Leu
1 XOF0.02962 MDL
5 XOF0.14812 MDL
10 XOF0.29624 MDL
20 XOF0.59248 MDL
50 XOF1.48121 MDL
100 XOF2.96241 MDL
250 XOF7.40603 MDL
500 XOF14.81205 MDL
1000 XOF29.62410 MDL
2000 XOF59.24820 MDL
5000 XOF148.12050 MDL
10000 XOF296.24100 MDL