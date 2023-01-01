CFA francs BCEAO to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert XOF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
548.85 lkr

1.00000 XOF = 0.54885 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XOF0.54885 LKR
5 XOF2.74426 LKR
10 XOF5.48852 LKR
20 XOF10.97704 LKR
50 XOF27.44260 LKR
100 XOF54.88520 LKR
250 XOF137.21300 LKR
500 XOF274.42600 LKR
1000 XOF548.85200 LKR
2000 XOF1097.70400 LKR
5000 XOF2744.26000 LKR
10000 XOF5488.52000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LKR1.82199 XOF
5 LKR9.10995 XOF
10 LKR18.21990 XOF
20 LKR36.43980 XOF
50 LKR91.09950 XOF
100 LKR182.19900 XOF
250 LKR455.49750 XOF
500 LKR910.99500 XOF
1000 LKR1821.99000 XOF
2000 LKR3643.98000 XOF
5000 LKR9109.95000 XOF
10000 LKR18219.90000 XOF