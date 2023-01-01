CFA francs BCEAO to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert XOF to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
19.61 ghs

1.00000 XOF = 0.01961 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870951.090890.88821.49631.668660.964618.7598
1 GBP1.1481711.25225104.3411.717771.915631.1075321.5364
1 USD0.916750.798563183.32251.371751.529750.884317.1982
1 INR0.01100250.0095840.012001610.01646310.01835940.0106130.206405

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XOF0.01961 GHS
5 XOF0.09804 GHS
10 XOF0.19607 GHS
20 XOF0.39215 GHS
50 XOF0.98037 GHS
100 XOF1.96075 GHS
250 XOF4.90188 GHS
500 XOF9.80375 GHS
1000 XOF19.60750 GHS
2000 XOF39.21500 GHS
5000 XOF98.03750 GHS
10000 XOF196.07500 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GHS51.00090 XOF
5 GHS255.00450 XOF
10 GHS510.00900 XOF
20 GHS1020.01800 XOF
50 GHS2550.04500 XOF
100 GHS5100.09000 XOF
250 GHS12750.22500 XOF
500 GHS25500.45000 XOF
1000 GHS51000.90000 XOF
2000 GHS102001.80000 XOF
5000 GHS255004.50000 XOF
10000 GHS510009.00000 XOF