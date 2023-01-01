Samoan talas to Brunei dollars today

Convert WST to BND at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
489.17 bnd

1.00000 WST = 0.48917 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.089890.82391.495591.668530.963718.7532
1 GBP1.1483711.25145104.2961.717431.916021.1066821.5348
1 USD0.91760.799073183.341.372351.531040.884317.2079
1 INR0.01101030.009588110.01199910.01646690.0183710.01061080.206478

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Brunei Dollar
1 WST0.48917 BND
5 WST2.44586 BND
10 WST4.89173 BND
20 WST9.78346 BND
50 WST24.45865 BND
100 WST48.91730 BND
250 WST122.29325 BND
500 WST244.58650 BND
1000 WST489.17300 BND
2000 WST978.34600 BND
5000 WST2445.86500 BND
10000 WST4891.73000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BND2.04427 WST
5 BND10.22135 WST
10 BND20.44270 WST
20 BND40.88540 WST
50 BND102.21350 WST
100 BND204.42700 WST
250 BND511.06750 WST
500 BND1022.13500 WST
1000 BND2044.27000 WST
2000 BND4088.54000 WST
5000 BND10221.35000 WST
10000 BND20442.70000 WST