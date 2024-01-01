100 Brunei dollars to Samoan talas

Convert BND to WST at the real exchange rate

100 bnd
207.50 wst

B$1.000 BND = WS$2.075 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08452.0845
Low2.01261.9963
Average2.04462.0225
Change2.56%2.91%
View full history

1 BND to WST stats

The performance of BND to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0845 and a 30 day low of 2.0126. This means the 30 day average was 2.0446. The change for BND to WST was 2.56.

The performance of BND to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0845 and a 90 day low of 1.9963. This means the 90 day average was 2.0225. The change for BND to WST was 2.91.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BND2.07499 WST
5 BND10.37495 WST
10 BND20.74990 WST
20 BND41.49980 WST
50 BND103.74950 WST
100 BND207.49900 WST
250 BND518.74750 WST
500 BND1,037.49500 WST
1000 BND2,074.99000 WST
2000 BND4,149.98000 WST
5000 BND10,374.95000 WST
10000 BND20,749.90000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Brunei Dollar
1 WST0.48193 BND
5 WST2.40965 BND
10 WST4.81929 BND
20 WST9.63858 BND
50 WST24.09645 BND
100 WST48.19290 BND
250 WST120.48225 BND
500 WST240.96450 BND
1000 WST481.92900 BND
2000 WST963.85800 BND
5000 WST2,409.64500 BND
10000 WST4,819.29000 BND