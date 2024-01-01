Salvadoran colóns to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert SVC to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
34,154.90 lkr

₡1.000 SVC = Sr34.15 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
SVC to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 SVC to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.533134.9240
Low34.132634.1326
Average34.262934.5494
Change-1.10%-1.22%
1 SVC to LKR stats

The performance of SVC to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.5331 and a 30 day low of 34.1326. This means the 30 day average was 34.2629. The change for SVC to LKR was -1.10.

The performance of SVC to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.9240 and a 90 day low of 34.1326. This means the 90 day average was 34.5494. The change for SVC to LKR was -1.22.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SVC34.15490 LKR
5 SVC170.77450 LKR
10 SVC341.54900 LKR
20 SVC683.09800 LKR
50 SVC1,707.74500 LKR
100 SVC3,415.49000 LKR
250 SVC8,538.72500 LKR
500 SVC17,077.45000 LKR
1000 SVC34,154.90000 LKR
2000 SVC68,309.80000 LKR
5000 SVC170,774.50000 LKR
10000 SVC341,549.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Salvadoran Colón
1 LKR0.02928 SVC
5 LKR0.14639 SVC
10 LKR0.29278 SVC
20 LKR0.58557 SVC
50 LKR1.46392 SVC
100 LKR2.92784 SVC
250 LKR7.31960 SVC
500 LKR14.63920 SVC
1000 LKR29.27840 SVC
2000 LKR58.55680 SVC
5000 LKR146.39200 SVC
10000 LKR292.78400 SVC