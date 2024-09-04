Salvadoran colón to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 34.155 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.465% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 34.339 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 34.126 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.107% decrease in value.