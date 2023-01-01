50 Swedish kronor to Saint Helena pounds

Convert SEK to SHP at the real exchange rate

50 sek
3.80 shp

1.00000 SEK = 0.07598 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Saint Helena Pound
1 SEK0.07598 SHP
5 SEK0.37990 SHP
10 SEK0.75980 SHP
20 SEK1.51959 SHP
50 SEK3.79899 SHP
100 SEK7.59797 SHP
250 SEK18.99492 SHP
500 SEK37.98985 SHP
1000 SEK75.97970 SHP
2000 SEK151.95940 SHP
5000 SEK379.89850 SHP
10000 SEK759.79700 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swedish Krona
1 SHP13.16140 SEK
5 SHP65.80700 SEK
10 SHP131.61400 SEK
20 SHP263.22800 SEK
50 SHP658.07000 SEK
100 SHP1316.14000 SEK
250 SHP3290.35000 SEK
500 SHP6580.70000 SEK
1000 SHP13161.40000 SEK
2000 SHP26322.80000 SEK
5000 SHP65807.00000 SEK
10000 SHP131614.00000 SEK