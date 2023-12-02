500 Malaysian ringgits to Brunei dollars

Convert MYR to BND at the real exchange rate

500 myr
142.66 bnd

1.00000 MYR = 0.28532 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Brunei Dollar
1 MYR0.28532 BND
5 MYR1.42660 BND
10 MYR2.85321 BND
20 MYR5.70642 BND
50 MYR14.26605 BND
100 MYR28.53210 BND
250 MYR71.33025 BND
500 MYR142.66050 BND
1000 MYR285.32100 BND
2000 MYR570.64200 BND
5000 MYR1426.60500 BND
10000 MYR2853.21000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BND3.50482 MYR
5 BND17.52410 MYR
10 BND35.04820 MYR
20 BND70.09640 MYR
50 BND175.24100 MYR
100 BND350.48200 MYR
250 BND876.20500 MYR
500 BND1752.41000 MYR
1000 BND3504.82000 MYR
2000 BND7009.64000 MYR
5000 BND17524.10000 MYR
10000 BND35048.20000 MYR