B$1.000 BND = RM3.338 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.48603.4992
Low3.33813.3381
Average3.44413.4703
Change-4.21%-4.60%
1 BND to MYR stats

The performance of BND to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4860 and a 30 day low of 3.3381. This means the 30 day average was 3.4441. The change for BND to MYR was -4.21.

The performance of BND to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4992 and a 90 day low of 3.3381. This means the 90 day average was 3.4703. The change for BND to MYR was -4.60.

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BND3.33812 MYR
5 BND16.69060 MYR
10 BND33.38120 MYR
20 BND66.76240 MYR
50 BND166.90600 MYR
100 BND333.81200 MYR
250 BND834.53000 MYR
500 BND1,669.06000 MYR
1000 BND3,338.12000 MYR
2000 BND6,676.24000 MYR
5000 BND16,690.60000 MYR
10000 BND33,381.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Brunei Dollar
1 MYR0.29957 BND
5 MYR1.49785 BND
10 MYR2.99570 BND
20 MYR5.99140 BND
50 MYR14.97850 BND
100 MYR29.95700 BND
250 MYR74.89250 BND
500 MYR149.78500 BND
1000 MYR299.57000 BND
2000 MYR599.14000 BND
5000 MYR1,497.85000 BND
10000 MYR2,995.70000 BND