Mauritian rupees to Russian rubles today

Convert MUR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
1,861.54 rub

₨1.000 MUR = руб1.862 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
MUR to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RUB
1 MUR to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.99521.9952
Low1.82601.7678
Average1.93341.8775
Change1.95%-0.94%
1 MUR to RUB stats

The performance of MUR to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9952 and a 30 day low of 1.8260. This means the 30 day average was 1.9334. The change for MUR to RUB was 1.95.

The performance of MUR to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9952 and a 90 day low of 1.7678. This means the 90 day average was 1.8775. The change for MUR to RUB was -0.94.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 MUR1.86154 RUB
5 MUR9.30770 RUB
10 MUR18.61540 RUB
20 MUR37.23080 RUB
50 MUR93.07700 RUB
100 MUR186.15400 RUB
250 MUR465.38500 RUB
500 MUR930.77000 RUB
1000 MUR1,861.54000 RUB
2000 MUR3,723.08000 RUB
5000 MUR9,307.70000 RUB
10000 MUR18,615.40000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritian Rupee
1 RUB0.53719 MUR
5 RUB2.68594 MUR
10 RUB5.37188 MUR
20 RUB10.74376 MUR
50 RUB26.85940 MUR
100 RUB53.71880 MUR
250 RUB134.29700 MUR
500 RUB268.59400 MUR
1000 RUB537.18800 MUR
2000 RUB1,074.37600 MUR
5000 RUB2,685.94000 MUR
10000 RUB5,371.88000 MUR