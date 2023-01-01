100 Mauritian rupees to Russian rubles

Convert MUR to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 mur
206.39 rub

1.00000 MUR = 2.06391 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 MUR2.06391 RUB
5 MUR10.31955 RUB
10 MUR20.63910 RUB
20 MUR41.27820 RUB
50 MUR103.19550 RUB
100 MUR206.39100 RUB
250 MUR515.97750 RUB
500 MUR1031.95500 RUB
1000 MUR2063.91000 RUB
2000 MUR4127.82000 RUB
5000 MUR10319.55000 RUB
10000 MUR20639.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritian Rupee
1 RUB0.48452 MUR
5 RUB2.42258 MUR
10 RUB4.84516 MUR
20 RUB9.69032 MUR
50 RUB24.22580 MUR
100 RUB48.45160 MUR
250 RUB121.12900 MUR
500 RUB242.25800 MUR
1000 RUB484.51600 MUR
2000 RUB969.03200 MUR
5000 RUB2422.58000 MUR
10000 RUB4845.16000 MUR