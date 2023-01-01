100 Macanese patacas to Russian rubles

100 mop
1,132.81 rub

1.00000 MOP = 11.32810 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Russian Ruble
1 MOP11.32810 RUB
5 MOP56.64050 RUB
10 MOP113.28100 RUB
20 MOP226.56200 RUB
50 MOP566.40500 RUB
100 MOP1132.81000 RUB
250 MOP2832.02500 RUB
500 MOP5664.05000 RUB
1000 MOP11328.10000 RUB
2000 MOP22656.20000 RUB
5000 MOP56640.50000 RUB
10000 MOP113281.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Macanese Pataca
1 RUB0.08828 MOP
5 RUB0.44138 MOP
10 RUB0.88276 MOP
20 RUB1.76552 MOP
50 RUB4.41381 MOP
100 RUB8.82762 MOP
250 RUB22.06905 MOP
500 RUB44.13810 MOP
1000 RUB88.27620 MOP
2000 RUB176.55240 MOP
5000 RUB441.38100 MOP
10000 RUB882.76200 MOP