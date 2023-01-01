5 Myanmar kyats to Belarusian rubles

5 mmk
0.01 byn

1.00000 MMK = 0.00157 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Myanmar kyats to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Belarusian Ruble
1 MMK0.00157 BYN
5 MMK0.00784 BYN
10 MMK0.01569 BYN
20 MMK0.03138 BYN
50 MMK0.07844 BYN
100 MMK0.15689 BYN
250 MMK0.39222 BYN
500 MMK0.78443 BYN
1000 MMK1.56887 BYN
2000 MMK3.13774 BYN
5000 MMK7.84435 BYN
10000 MMK15.68870 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Myanma Kyat
1 BYN637.40200 MMK
5 BYN3187.01000 MMK
10 BYN6374.02000 MMK
20 BYN12748.04000 MMK
50 BYN31870.10000 MMK
100 BYN63740.20000 MMK
250 BYN159350.50000 MMK
500 BYN318701.00000 MMK
1000 BYN637402.00000 MMK
2000 BYN1274804.00000 MMK
5000 BYN3187010.00000 MMK
10000 BYN6374020.00000 MMK