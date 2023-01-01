5 Myanmar kyats to Belarusian rubles

Convert MMK to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.01 byn

1.00000 MMK = 0.00157 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28 UTC
MMK to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 BYN
Mid market rate

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Belarusian Ruble
1 MMK0.00157 BYN
5 MMK0.00786 BYN
10 MMK0.01571 BYN
20 MMK0.03143 BYN
50 MMK0.07857 BYN
100 MMK0.15713 BYN
250 MMK0.39284 BYN
500 MMK0.78568 BYN
1000 MMK1.57135 BYN
2000 MMK3.14270 BYN
5000 MMK7.85675 BYN
10000 MMK15.71350 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Myanma Kyat
1 BYN636.39700 MMK
5 BYN3181.98500 MMK
10 BYN6363.97000 MMK
20 BYN12727.94000 MMK
50 BYN31819.85000 MMK
100 BYN63639.70000 MMK
250 BYN159099.25000 MMK
500 BYN318198.50000 MMK
1000 BYN636397.00000 MMK
2000 BYN1272794.00000 MMK
5000 BYN3181985.00000 MMK
10000 BYN6363970.00000 MMK