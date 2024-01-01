Moroccan dirhams to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MAD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
1,266.61 ghs

1.000 MAD = 1.267 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8581.4741.6580.96818.247
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2971.7241.941.13321.347
1 USD0.9140.782183.0741.3471.5160.88516.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.26661 GHS
5 MAD6.33305 GHS
10 MAD12.66610 GHS
20 MAD25.33220 GHS
50 MAD63.33050 GHS
100 MAD126.66100 GHS
250 MAD316.65250 GHS
500 MAD633.30500 GHS
1000 MAD1,266.61000 GHS
2000 MAD2,533.22000 GHS
5000 MAD6,333.05000 GHS
10000 MAD12,666.10000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.78951 MAD
5 GHS3.94756 MAD
10 GHS7.89512 MAD
20 GHS15.79024 MAD
50 GHS39.47560 MAD
100 GHS78.95120 MAD
250 GHS197.37800 MAD
500 GHS394.75600 MAD
1000 GHS789.51200 MAD
2000 GHS1,579.02400 MAD
5000 GHS3,947.56000 MAD
10000 GHS7,895.12000 MAD