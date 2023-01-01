5000 Moroccan dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MAD to GHS at the real exchange rate

5000 mad
5805.10 ghs

1.00000 MAD = 1.16102 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.16102 GHS
5 MAD5.80510 GHS
10 MAD11.61020 GHS
20 MAD23.22040 GHS
50 MAD58.05100 GHS
100 MAD116.10200 GHS
250 MAD290.25500 GHS
500 MAD580.51000 GHS
1000 MAD1161.02000 GHS
2000 MAD2322.04000 GHS
5000 MAD5805.10000 GHS
10000 MAD11610.20000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.86131 MAD
5 GHS4.30657 MAD
10 GHS8.61314 MAD
20 GHS17.22628 MAD
50 GHS43.06570 MAD
100 GHS86.13140 MAD
250 GHS215.32850 MAD
500 GHS430.65700 MAD
1000 GHS861.31400 MAD
2000 GHS1722.62800 MAD
5000 GHS4306.57000 MAD
10000 GHS8613.14000 MAD