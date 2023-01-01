500 Ghanaian cedis to Moroccan dirhams

Convert GHS to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
434.19 mad

1.00000 GHS = 0.86839 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86051.087490.6191.47121.643840.95318.8028
1 GBP1.1621211.26375105.3151.709791.910431.107521.8521
1 USD0.919650.791296183.33551.352951.511720.876417.2915
1 INR0.01103520.00949530.011999710.0162350.01814010.01051650.207493

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.86839 MAD
5 GHS4.34194 MAD
10 GHS8.68389 MAD
20 GHS17.36778 MAD
50 GHS43.41945 MAD
100 GHS86.83890 MAD
250 GHS217.09725 MAD
500 GHS434.19450 MAD
1000 GHS868.38900 MAD
2000 GHS1736.77800 MAD
5000 GHS4341.94500 MAD
10000 GHS8683.89000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.15156 GHS
5 MAD5.75780 GHS
10 MAD11.51560 GHS
20 MAD23.03120 GHS
50 MAD57.57800 GHS
100 MAD115.15600 GHS
250 MAD287.89000 GHS
500 MAD575.78000 GHS
1000 MAD1151.56000 GHS
2000 MAD2303.12000 GHS
5000 MAD5757.80000 GHS
10000 MAD11515.60000 GHS