Jamaican dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert JMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,978.81 lkr

1.000 JMD = 1.979 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JMD1.97881 LKR
5 JMD9.89405 LKR
10 JMD19.78810 LKR
20 JMD39.57620 LKR
50 JMD98.94050 LKR
100 JMD197.88100 LKR
250 JMD494.70250 LKR
500 JMD989.40500 LKR
1000 JMD1,978.81000 LKR
2000 JMD3,957.62000 LKR
5000 JMD9,894.05000 LKR
10000 JMD19,788.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 LKR0.50536 JMD
5 LKR2.52677 JMD
10 LKR5.05355 JMD
20 LKR10.10710 JMD
50 LKR25.26775 JMD
100 LKR50.53550 JMD
250 LKR126.33875 JMD
500 LKR252.67750 JMD
1000 LKR505.35500 JMD
2000 LKR1,010.71000 JMD
5000 LKR2,526.77500 JMD
10000 LKR5,053.55000 JMD