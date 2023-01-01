10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Jamaican dollars

Convert LKR to JMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
4,726.37 jmd

1.00000 LKR = 0.47264 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86941.091891.02171.494351.662560.9645518.7351
1 GBP1.1502211.2558104.6941.718811.912291.1094421.5493
1 USD0.915950.796305183.36851.36871.522770.8834517.1598
1 INR0.01098640.009551630.011994910.01641750.01826550.01059690.205831

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 LKR0.47264 JMD
5 LKR2.36318 JMD
10 LKR4.72637 JMD
20 LKR9.45274 JMD
50 LKR23.63185 JMD
100 LKR47.26370 JMD
250 LKR118.15925 JMD
500 LKR236.31850 JMD
1000 LKR472.63700 JMD
2000 LKR945.27400 JMD
5000 LKR2363.18500 JMD
10000 LKR4726.37000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JMD2.11579 LKR
5 JMD10.57895 LKR
10 JMD21.15790 LKR
20 JMD42.31580 LKR
50 JMD105.78950 LKR
100 JMD211.57900 LKR
250 JMD528.94750 LKR
500 JMD1057.89500 LKR
1000 JMD2115.79000 LKR
2000 JMD4231.58000 LKR
5000 JMD10578.95000 LKR
10000 JMD21157.90000 LKR