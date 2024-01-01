Jamaican dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert JMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,932.66 lkr

J$1.000 JMD = Sr1.933 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95101.9630
Low1.92851.9090
Average1.93941.9394
Change-0.94%1.07%
View full history

1 JMD to LKR stats

The performance of JMD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9510 and a 30 day low of 1.9285. This means the 30 day average was 1.9394. The change for JMD to LKR was -0.94.

The performance of JMD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9630 and a 90 day low of 1.9090. This means the 90 day average was 1.9394. The change for JMD to LKR was 1.07.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JMD1.93266 LKR
5 JMD9.66330 LKR
10 JMD19.32660 LKR
20 JMD38.65320 LKR
50 JMD96.63300 LKR
100 JMD193.26600 LKR
250 JMD483.16500 LKR
500 JMD966.33000 LKR
1000 JMD1,932.66000 LKR
2000 JMD3,865.32000 LKR
5000 JMD9,663.30000 LKR
10000 JMD19,326.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 LKR0.51742 JMD
5 LKR2.58711 JMD
10 LKR5.17421 JMD
20 LKR10.34842 JMD
50 LKR25.87105 JMD
100 LKR51.74210 JMD
250 LKR129.35525 JMD
500 LKR258.71050 JMD
1000 LKR517.42100 JMD
2000 LKR1,034.84200 JMD
5000 LKR2,587.10500 JMD
10000 LKR5,174.21000 JMD