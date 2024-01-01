10 Jamaican dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert JMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
19.32 lkr

1.000 JMD = 1.932 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7211.4651.6490.96917.753
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9271.7161.9321.13520.796
1 USD0.9410.804183.5061.3791.5520.91216.709
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JMD1.93249 LKR
5 JMD9.66245 LKR
10 JMD19.32490 LKR
20 JMD38.64980 LKR
50 JMD96.62450 LKR
100 JMD193.24900 LKR
250 JMD483.12250 LKR
500 JMD966.24500 LKR
1000 JMD1,932.49000 LKR
2000 JMD3,864.98000 LKR
5000 JMD9,662.45000 LKR
10000 JMD19,324.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 LKR0.51747 JMD
5 LKR2.58734 JMD
10 LKR5.17467 JMD
20 LKR10.34934 JMD
50 LKR25.87335 JMD
100 LKR51.74670 JMD
250 LKR129.36675 JMD
500 LKR258.73350 JMD
1000 LKR517.46700 JMD
2000 LKR1,034.93400 JMD
5000 LKR2,587.33500 JMD
10000 LKR5,174.67000 JMD