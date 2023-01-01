250 Indian rupees to Brazilian reais

Convert INR to BRL at the real exchange rate

250 inr
14.69 brl

1.00000 INR = 0.05874 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87171.088290.66281.492091.663410.962218.7263
1 GBP1.1471811.2484104.011.711741.908281.1038221.4831
1 USD0.918950.801025183.31451.371151.528580.884217.2085
1 INR0.01102990.009614480.012002710.01645750.01834720.01061280.206549

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 INR0.05874 BRL
5 INR0.29371 BRL
10 INR0.58741 BRL
20 INR1.17483 BRL
50 INR2.93707 BRL
100 INR5.87413 BRL
250 INR14.68533 BRL
500 INR29.37065 BRL
1000 INR58.74130 BRL
2000 INR117.48260 BRL
5000 INR293.70650 BRL
10000 INR587.41300 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indian Rupee
1 BRL17.02380 INR
5 BRL85.11900 INR
10 BRL170.23800 INR
20 BRL340.47600 INR
50 BRL851.19000 INR
100 BRL1702.38000 INR
250 BRL4255.95000 INR
500 BRL8511.90000 INR
1000 BRL17023.80000 INR
2000 BRL34047.60000 INR
5000 BRL85119.00000 INR
10000 BRL170238.00000 INR