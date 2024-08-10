20 Brazilian reais to Indian rupees
Convert BRL to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 BRL to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.3964
|16.3229
|Low
|14.5631
|14.5631
|Average
|14.9796
|15.4298
|Change
|-0.76%
|-5.99%
|View full history
1 BRL to INR stats
The performance of BRL to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3964 and a 30 day low of 14.5631. This means the 30 day average was 14.9796. The change for BRL to INR was -0.76.
The performance of BRL to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.3229 and a 90 day low of 14.5631. This means the 90 day average was 15.4298. The change for BRL to INR was -5.99.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indian Rupee
|1 BRL
|15.23910 INR
|5 BRL
|76.19550 INR
|10 BRL
|152.39100 INR
|20 BRL
|304.78200 INR
|50 BRL
|761.95500 INR
|100 BRL
|1,523.91000 INR
|250 BRL
|3,809.77500 INR
|500 BRL
|7,619.55000 INR
|1000 BRL
|15,239.10000 INR
|2000 BRL
|30,478.20000 INR
|5000 BRL
|76,195.50000 INR
|10000 BRL
|152,391.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brazilian Real
|1 INR
|0.06562 BRL
|5 INR
|0.32810 BRL
|10 INR
|0.65620 BRL
|20 INR
|1.31241 BRL
|50 INR
|3.28103 BRL
|100 INR
|6.56205 BRL
|250 INR
|16.40512 BRL
|300 INR
|19.68615 BRL
|500 INR
|32.81025 BRL
|600 INR
|39.37230 BRL
|1000 INR
|65.62050 BRL
|2000 INR
|131.24100 BRL
|5000 INR
|328.10250 BRL
|10000 INR
|656.20500 BRL
|25000 INR
|1,640.51250 BRL
|50000 INR
|3,281.02500 BRL
|100000 INR
|6,562.05000 BRL
|1000000 INR
|65,620.50000 BRL
|1000000000 INR
|65,620,500.00000 BRL