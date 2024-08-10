10 Brazilian reais to Indian rupees

Convert BRL to INR at the real exchange rate

10 brl
152.39 inr

R$1.000 BRL = ₹15.24 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.396416.3229
Low14.563114.5631
Average14.979615.4298
Change-0.76%-5.99%
1 BRL to INR stats

The performance of BRL to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3964 and a 30 day low of 14.5631. This means the 30 day average was 14.9796. The change for BRL to INR was -0.76.

The performance of BRL to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.3229 and a 90 day low of 14.5631. This means the 90 day average was 15.4298. The change for BRL to INR was -5.99.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indian Rupee
1 BRL15.23910 INR
5 BRL76.19550 INR
10 BRL152.39100 INR
20 BRL304.78200 INR
50 BRL761.95500 INR
100 BRL1,523.91000 INR
250 BRL3,809.77500 INR
500 BRL7,619.55000 INR
1000 BRL15,239.10000 INR
2000 BRL30,478.20000 INR
5000 BRL76,195.50000 INR
10000 BRL152,391.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 INR0.06562 BRL
5 INR0.32810 BRL
10 INR0.65620 BRL
20 INR1.31241 BRL
50 INR3.28103 BRL
100 INR6.56205 BRL
250 INR16.40512 BRL
300 INR19.68615 BRL
500 INR32.81025 BRL
600 INR39.37230 BRL
1000 INR65.62050 BRL
2000 INR131.24100 BRL
5000 INR328.10250 BRL
10000 INR656.20500 BRL
25000 INR1,640.51250 BRL
50000 INR3,281.02500 BRL
100000 INR6,562.05000 BRL
1000000 INR65,620.50000 BRL
1000000000 INR65,620,500.00000 BRL